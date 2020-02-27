Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.90.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.16. 2,223,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,855. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.60. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.17 and a 1-year high of C$76.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

