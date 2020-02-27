Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$129.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2020 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of EQB opened at C$92.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.03. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$64.00 and a twelve month high of C$121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

In other news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total value of C$231,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,902. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.10, for a total transaction of C$67,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,575,877.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,064.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

