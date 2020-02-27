Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$129.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2020 earnings at $12.56 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of EQB opened at C$92.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.03. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$64.00 and a twelve month high of C$121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76.
About Equitable Group
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.