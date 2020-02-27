Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.90 and a 1-year high of C$20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $758.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.62.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

