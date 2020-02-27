Emily Smith Sells 7,683 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $554.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

