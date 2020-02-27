Elizabeth Crain Sells 14,734 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $541,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,633.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.92. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is presently 104.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

