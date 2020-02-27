Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.63 and its 200 day moving average is $229.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,777 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

