Edward G. Atsinger III Purchases 38,668 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 38,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,948.32.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Salem Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

