Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 700,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,919. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 45.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.