Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE EV traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. 73,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,852 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 115,777 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

