Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Eaton Vance worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 157,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

