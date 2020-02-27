Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

