Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.25.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.