DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

DRRX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,919. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $369.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 227,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $370,821.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.