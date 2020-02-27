Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DBX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.