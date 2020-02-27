DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DouYu International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of DOYU opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in DouYu International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,366,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 227,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DouYu International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.