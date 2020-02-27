Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 62531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

PLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,940,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,753,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,960,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

