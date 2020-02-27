Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $380.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $325.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.07.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $366.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.70 and a 200-day moving average of $272.02. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,160,744. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

