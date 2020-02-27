DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 140.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

