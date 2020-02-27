Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti raised shares of Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 11,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,534. Digi International has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a PE ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,299,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 77,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digi International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

