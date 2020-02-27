Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €18.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.04 ($19.81).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €13.06 ($15.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

