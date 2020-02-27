Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,036.58.

Booking stock traded up $40.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,719.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,963.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,968.76. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

