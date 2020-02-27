Deutsche Bank Cuts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $49.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

DY stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 331,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $5,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

