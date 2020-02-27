Derwent London Plc (DLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 51.45 on June 5th

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.45 ($0.68) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 4,104 ($53.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,314 ($56.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,132.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,634.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective (up from GBX 3,850 ($50.64)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,720.07 ($48.94).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

