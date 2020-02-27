Dennis J. Zember, Jr. Buys 15,000 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $226,350.00.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,561. The company has a market capitalization of $364.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

SONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

