Deanna H. Lund Sells 7,803 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $153,094.86.

On Friday, December 20th, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after buying an additional 1,292,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,253,000 after buying an additional 971,102 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 644,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $11,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $9,589,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.