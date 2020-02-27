David A. Ranhoff Sells 22,325 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.