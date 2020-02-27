Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DAL opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $708.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 376.50 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 408.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

