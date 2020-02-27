CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of CSW Industrials worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 116.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $574,025. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.13. 2,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

