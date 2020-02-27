Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of CREE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,591. Cree has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

