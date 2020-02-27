Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETFC. JMP Securities cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $47.77 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

