Credit Suisse Group Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $210.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a positive rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of DE stock opened at $166.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $11,668,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $20,723,000. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

