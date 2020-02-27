Credit Suisse Group Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $55.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of MGA opened at $46.84 on Monday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

