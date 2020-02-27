Craig Millis Johnson Acquires 1,000 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Craig Millis Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LCNB by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCNB. BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.