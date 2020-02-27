Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

CBRL stock opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

