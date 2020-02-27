Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.57.

BURL stock opened at $233.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.47. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

