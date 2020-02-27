Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.09% from the company’s previous close.

CSOD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 40.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,523,213.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,315 shares in the company, valued at $107,826,378.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

