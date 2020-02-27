Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -533.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 40.28%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,523,213.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,826,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

