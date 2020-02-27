Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the software maker will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Positive” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 40.28%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

CSOD stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. 46,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -528.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 217,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $583,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,540. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

