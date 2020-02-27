Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lifted to “Buy” at Santander

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Santander’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $6.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Copa by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.