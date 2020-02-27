Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $6,504,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTB traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.99. 2,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,349. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTB shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

