ContraFect’s (CFRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CFRX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CFRX opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 551,626 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1,145.4% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

