Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Container Store Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $192.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 884,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 51,202 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

