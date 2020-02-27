Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Compass Diversified worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Compass Diversified by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 28,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,867. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

