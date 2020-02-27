Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,999. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,411. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $825.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

