Colin Beckett Acquires 19,000 Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) Stock

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) insider Colin Beckett purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$41,230.00 ($29,241.13).

Colin Beckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Colin Beckett purchased 20,000 shares of Beach Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$46,400.00 ($32,907.80).

Shares of BPT stock opened at A$1.87 ($1.32) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.47 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.38. Beach Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.73 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of A$2.91 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

