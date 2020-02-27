Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

