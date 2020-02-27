CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of CNX Resources worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 900,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,284.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 411,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 160,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNX Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

