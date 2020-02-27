CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.08.

NYSE CMS opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

