CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $220.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.67. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,929 shares of company stock worth $9,342,167. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after acquiring an additional 711,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after acquiring an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

