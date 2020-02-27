Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,069. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $437.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 614.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 251,881 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

